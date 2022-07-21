Wave and Tidal Energy Market to Garner $1.3 billion by 2030 at 9.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Ocean energy generation is an important source of renewable energy for the future which drives the growth of the global wave and tidal energy market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wave and Tidal Energy Market by Type, by Technology, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The global Wave and tidal energy market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, with global Wave and tidal energy market forecast expected at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. Wave energy is defined as the energy of the ocean surface waves, which is captured for electricity generation, desalination, and the pumping of water into reservoirs. Wave and tidal energy are considered to be the most promising green technologies as they generate the most concentrated source of renewable energy. Oceans are an inexhaustible source of clean energy. Therefore, harnessing tidal and wave energy from the ocean surfaces is expected to be the most sustainable source of energy. Wave and tidal energy are the sustainable methods of harnessing energy of oceans for power generation.

Countries across the world tend to utilize these forms of renewable energy as these provide a constant and steady source of clean energy. Abundance of ocean surface and energy generation capacity in several nations has promoted governments to pursue ocean energy generation as an important source of their renewable energy in future. In addition, tidal energy works via a turbine works like a wind turbine, with blades rotating 12-to-18 times a minute depending on tide strength. The turbine is connected to a gearbox that turns a generator, creating electricity. Moreover, Wave-driven power is a type of power generation related to tidal power. Rather than relying on the tidal movements in large bodies of water, wave energy is derived from wind-driven waves. It can be used to generate electricity.

Download Sample PDF (239 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2193

Rising dependency on electricity led to increase the sustainable power generation and wave & tidal energy is one of the sustainable power generation processes, however, government sustainable projects with respect to power generation may act as the major driving factor for the market.

The global Wave and Tidal Energy market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, Application, and region. Depending on Type, the market is categorized into wave energy and tidal energy. On the basis of Technology, it is divided into Tidal stream generator, Oscillating Water Columns, Tidal turbines, tidal barrages and tidal fences.

Based on application, the power generation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global wave and tidal energy market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its wide usage to produce electricity. The research also analyzes the desalination segment.

Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2193

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global wave and tidal energy market. Almost half of hydropower plants are in the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean, where many plants are financed by the EU. This shows the high opportunity for the wave and tidal energy infrastructure in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in desalination dependency on electricity.

The global Wave and Tidal Energy market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report Include Aquagen Technologies, Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd., Corpower Ocean AB., Eco Wave Power, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc, Ocean Renewable Power Company, Pelamis Wave Power, SIMEC Atlantis Energy, Tenax Energy and Verdant Power, Inc.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2193?reqfor=covid

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL WAVE AND TIDAL ENERGY MARKET

• The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the movement of people, goods and technologies worldwide, including in most regions where production of wave and tidal energy system is on large scale. As part of intensifying efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, a number of local, state and national governments have imposed various restrictions on the conduct of business and travel, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantines that have led to a significant number of business slowdowns and closures. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and is expected to continue to result in a substantial curtailment of business activities (including the decrease in demand for a broad variety of goods and technologies), weakened economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, significant economic uncertainty and volatility in the financial and commodity markets, including the reduction in global demand for oil and gas combined with excessive supply, due to disagreements between OPEC, both in the U.S. and abroad. However, disruption in such above-mentioned activities led to decrease in demand for wave and tidal energy system and thus, negatively impacted the whole market.

• The manufacturing of wave and tidal energy system equipment was stopped for a specific period due to high peak of COVID-19 situation, which led to high impact on sales of wave and tidal energy system.

• COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial technologies and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their technology due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global wave and tidal energy market due to impact of COVID-19.

