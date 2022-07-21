Route 8065 Birmingham Bridge Ramp Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on a Birmingham Bridge ramp (Route 8065) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, July 25-27 weather permitting.

A lane shift will occur on the southbound ramp from Forbes Avenue to the Birmingham Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 25-27 as crews perform inspection activities. Traffic on the ramp remain open at all times.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044



###





