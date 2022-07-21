Popcorn Market Size is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2031 - Indiana, Propercorn

Popcorn Market 2031

Busy, hectic lifestyle, surge inclination toward ready-to-eat convenient food over traditional meals, growing awareness regarding health have boosted the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global popcorn industry generated $9.86 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Busy and hectic lifestyle, surge in inclination atoward ready-to-eat convenient food over traditional meals, and growing awareness regarding health among individuals have boosted the growth of the global popcorn market. However, easy availability of alternative munching food items hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in disposable income and desire to live a standard life would open new opportunities in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4569

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in prolonged lockdown in several countries. The commercial and public spaces including fairs, movie theatres, and carnivals were restricted to remain operative. This reduced the demand for popcorns.

However, the demand for the microwave popcorn increased during the pandemic as people saw it as a comfort food during the lockdown period.

The household segment dominated the market

By end user, the household segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global popcorn market, due to huge consumption of popcorns and surge in availability of ready-to-cook popcorns. However, the commercial segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for popcorns at commercial spaces such as movie theatres and rise in entertainment industry.

The ready-to-eat segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By type, the ready-to-eat segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global popcorn market, due to easy availability and increased preference for convenience associated with the ready-to-eat popcorns. The report analyzes the microwave segment as well.

Get Discount up to 20% for Purchase Enquiry Copy on Report (Validity Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4569

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global popcorn market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, owing to high demand for popcorn from household and commercial spaces and surge in demand for on-the-go and ready-to-eat popcorn in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for popcorns at theatres, households, and other commercial spaces.

Key market players

Amplify Snack Conagra Brands, Inc.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay)

KP Snacks Limited

Quinn Foods, LLC

Diamond Food

Propercorn

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Weaver Popcorn Company, Inc.

Similar Reports:

Frozen Pizza Market Expected to Reach $39.4 Billion by 2031

Yogurt Market Expected to Reach $171.8 Billion by 2031

Upcoming Reports:

Infused Dried Fruits Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infused-dried-fruits-market-A06719

Personalized Meals Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personalized-meals-market-A06552

Edible Flakes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edible-flakes-market-A06565

Artisanal Ice cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artisanal-ice-cream-market-A06555

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research