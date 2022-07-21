Medical Adhesive Tapes Market size worth $ 14.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The main drivers of market growth are identified as the rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of diabetes, and the growing number of ambulatory surgery centers.

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Medical Adhesive Tapes Market” By Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber), By Application (Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at USD 8.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2022 to 2030.



Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

Growth within the international medical tapes market is principally driven by the rising incidence of attention noninheritable Infections (HAIs), line of product extensions from makers, increasing innovation, concern concerning patient safety among clinicians, and development of single-patient use tapes. Surgeries involve incisions and amputations and therefore are a significant explanation for wounds. Most pre-or post-surgery cases need the position of catheters and infusions in patients. As medical adhesive tapes are accustomed secure wound dressings and infusion lines and treating wounds, their demand is anticipated to extend with the expansion of the volume of surgeries performed across the world.

Moreover, increasing awareness relating to the employment of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries are anticipated to spice up the revenue growth of the worldwide medical tapes market within the close to future. Prices and also the accessibility of raw materials are the key factors that require to be thought about by medical tape makers to make a decision on the value structure of their products. Rubber, acrylic, silicone, paper, adhesives and unharness liners are the raw materials accustomed to the manufacture of medical adhesive tapes. Most of those raw materials are petroleum-based derivatives that are liable to fluctuations in artifact costs. Oil costs are extremely volatile due to the increasing international demand and unrest within the geographical region. The uncertainty and fluctuations within the price and accessibility of feedstock impact the market’s growth.

Key Players

In December 2020, 3M launched a new silicone adhesive tape- 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Tapes. 3M’s new silicone adhesive helps improve the lives of patients using wearable medical devices needing longer wear. The first of its class is the 2480 3M™ Single Coated Medical Nonwoven Tape with Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive on Liner, featuring longer wear times, supporting heavier devices, and offering more secure adhesion.



Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M company (US), Medtronic PLC (US), Medline Industries (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew plc (United Kingdom), Nichiban (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) and Scapa Group PLC (United Kingdom).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market On the basis of Resin Type, Application, and Geography.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type Acrylic Silicone Rubber Others





Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application



Surgery Wound Dressing Splints Others





Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



