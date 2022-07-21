Durable Medical Equipment Market Upcoming Trends and Business Opportunities till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment in developing countries.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Size – USD 192.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.

Durable medical equipment is segmented into personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices and medical furniture, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Personal mobility devices refer to devices that provide mobility to users who are unable to move or walk. This category includes scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and canes. Personal mobility devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to increasing number of elderly patients, care centers, and major prevalence of chronic disorders.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Durable Medical Equipment market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.

Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, InfuSystem acquired FilAMed. This acquisition will help InfuSystem to broaden and enhance its biomedical services offerings within its DME platform and provide the opportunity for the company to enter into the acute care market.

Hospital segment accounted for major revenue share among the other end-use segments in the global market in 2020. Rising number of hospitals and development in hospital infrastructure are the key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in medical infrastructure, growing investment in medical equipment manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced medical equipment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment market based on product type, payers, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Out-of-Pocket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Durable Medical Equipment market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment market size

2.2 Latest Durable Medical Equipment market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment market key players

3.2 Global Durable Medical Equipment size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Durable Medical Equipment market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

