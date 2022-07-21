Ozone Generator Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2027 | Key Players – Toshiba, Suez, Ozone Tech Systems

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

Ozone Generator Market Size – USD 942.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ozone generators offer a safe and effective process to treat impurities in air. They are marketed as odor removers. These machines help in treating liquid wastes, such as cyanides and phenols. They also clean and deodorize gases from sewage.

Major drivers of the ozone generator market include stringent environmental regulations implemented by national and local governments and surge in the demand for ozone generators from various end-use industries. However, high installation and operational costs of ozone generators and lack of awareness about the product are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Increase in population has polluted the air to a great extent. The high level of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other ozone-depleting substances is destroying the ozone layer. Surge in health issues led by air pollution is propelling the demand for ozone generators. Constant changes in consumer requirements have resulted in significant investments in research and development, which is posing a challenge to the entry of new players in the market for ozone generators.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Ozone Generator Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Ozone Generator industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Ozone Generator market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro-and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Ozone Generator market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Airthereal launched a new mini portable ozone generator for small spaces to help businesses and homeowners disinfect and clean indoor air. The PA50-GO portable ozone generator is a battery-powered cordless machine that is optimal for cars and mobility during pandemic. There is a rise in demand for purified air while driving or taking public transport after COVID-19.

The corona discharge segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. This technology is available at reasonable prices. Corona discharge ozone generators produce medical-grade ozone, which fuels the segment.

Ozone generators are used in laboratory and medical equipment to disinfect medical equipment and also treat health conditions. They can also help in prevention of wounds. Moreover, people with breathing issues can benefit from ozone therapy, as it reduces stress on the lungs by increasing the oxygen level in blood.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Ozone Generator industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Air Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Laboratory & Medical Equipment

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Ozone Generator market include:

Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Ozone Generator Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

