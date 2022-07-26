BostonSight Partners with OptoAcademy to Provide Expert Scleral Lens Education
Expands international education outreach for scleral lens practitioners
Much like FitAcademy, our annual resident retreat that provides scleral lens instruction to emerging clinicians, there is a strong desire from seasoned practitioners to receive similar training.”NEEDHAM, MA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight® announced today they hosted an international group of optometrists from July 20-22, 2022, at their first FitAcademy™ International in partnership with OptoAcademy®. The educational event took place at the BostonSight headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts. OptoAcademy is a leading training academy based in Spain created by professionals in optics and optometry.
— Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA
FitAcademy International is a training program for practicing optometrists that teaches about the efficacy of scleral lenses in managing ocular surface disease, including scleral lens fitting and assessment and how to manage and co-manage a range of corneal and ocular surface disorders, including dry eye disease and keratoconus. In addition to the didactic educational component, attendees worked alongside BostonSight’s clinicians in the Needham clinic to observe patients and treatment modalities, all of which served as the base for additional discussion and learning.
“Much like FitAcademy, our annual resident retreat that provides scleral lens instruction to emerging clinicians, we realized there is a strong desire from seasoned practitioners to receive similar training,” said Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Professional Affairs at BostonSight. “We’re thrilled to partner with OptoAcademy to provide this education to practitioners from Spain.”
Education, along with research and technology innovation, is a core component of achieving BostonSight’s mission of transforming the care, understanding, and treatment of the ocular surface. BostonSight’s educational center of excellence includes clinician and resident visits to the Needham PROSE® Clinic, FitAcademy for residents, publication in peer-reviewed journals, dozens of webinars, lectures, posters, and podcast talks each year, and now, FitAcademy International.
About OptoAcademy
OptoAcademy is a leading training academy based in Spain created by professionals in optics and optometry. OptoAcademy provides training in several formats including video tutorials, webinars, face-to-face training, and clinical stays in centers such as at BostonSight.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, and Conóptica in Spain. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
