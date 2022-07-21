Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Set for Explosive Growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% by 2027 | SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand to reduce the cost of healthcare is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Advent of cloud-based delivery mode.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.

Another driving factor is increase in the demand for better patient care and stringent government regulations. Advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud storage, have boosted the demand for healthcare supply chain management. Since supply chain objectives are not always aligned within hospitals, the market can be fragmented and inefficient. The supply chain management providers might prefer to use a product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital’s purpose is to procure a quality product which it can afford.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players include SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced the acquisition of ABS Vaccines, thereby expanding its product/service portfolio. The acquisition would strengthen Sterling’s mission to provide an innovative solution that would increase efficiency across the healthcare sector.

The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.

The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud helps in sharing and integrating information from different locations. It also reduces the cost of installation and maintenance.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Purchasing Management Software

Procurement software

Strategic Sourcing Software

Supply Management Software

Capital Purchasing Software

Transportation Management Software

Inventory Management Software

Warehouse Management Software

Implant Management Software

Order Management Software

Consignment Management Software

Tissue Management Software

Hardware

Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags & Readers

Systems

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

On-premises Delivery

Cloud-based Delivery

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Healthcare Supply Chain Management?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

