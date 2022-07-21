Island Global Yachting, Ocean Capital Partners and Grupo Empresas Matutes Launch New Superyacht Marina in Ibiza
The 24th marina in IGY's global network will provide services to yachts between 20-120 meters.
We believe Ibiza will benefit greatly as a destination for luxury travel with the addition of this state-of-the-art superyacht marina.”IBIZA, SPAIN, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a highly competitive tender process, a consortium comprising Ocean Capital Partners, Island Global Yachting and Grupo Empresas Matutes have signed a temporary concession agreement to operate a superyacht marina in the Port of Ibiza, Spain, which will be branded IGY Ibiza Marina.
— Jose Luis Almazán, CEO of Ocean Capital Partners
Welcoming yachts this summer, the marina will provide select services to vessels between 20-120 meters. Post-summer plans for the marina incorporate adding superyacht power up to 1600A, fiber internet, CCTV, crew facilities, modern marina office, boutique retail, and full concierge services. The marina will be one of the only locations in the Balearics where large yachts can conveniently berth alongside a quay wall.
IGY Ibiza Marina is located 10 minutes from Ibiza’s international airport in the Port of Ibiza at the foot of the Old Town, a World Heritage Site. Marina guests have access to fine dining, shopping, and Ibiza’s world-famous nightlife and entertainment. Ibiza is home to a trendsetting entertainment scene and a variety of not to be missed activity that draws celebrities and A-listers from around the world.
With the addition of a key port in the Balearics and the recent launch of the IGY Trident Collective (IGY’s exclusive invitation-only superyacht membership program) the company is further solidifying its unique position as the only superyacht network offering guaranteed berthing in the world’s most desirable yachting destinations.
IGY and OCP have been strategic partners since 2019, when the two firms won a concession to develop and operate a superyacht marina in Malaga, southern Spain. For the Ibiza project, Grupo Empresas Matutes adds a wealth of local expertise as the leading hospitality group on the island.
“Ibiza is a marquis yachting haven that perfectly integrates with the goal of IGY Trident to seamlessly connect the world’s most enticing yachting destinations by offering certainty on a global scale through guaranteed dockage across our industry leading marina network. The addition of this destination provides superyacht owners, charter guests and captains unrivalled destination service and convenience,” states Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “IGY is thankful for the confidence expressed by the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands in awarding us the opportunity to enhance and promote this amazing superyacht destination to the international market,” Mukamal adds.
“We believe Ibiza will benefit greatly as a destination for luxury travel with the addition of this state-of-the-art superyacht marina, says Jose Luis Almazán, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Capital Partners. “IGY brings a wealth of experience and international vision of a global industry leader, the Matutes Companies adds local expertise, adding to OCP’s end-to-end capacities with Spanish ports and marinas.”
With the Mediterranean high season approaching and the growing scarcity of berths for superyachts – contact IGY Ibiza Marina today to reserve your berth – Ibiza@IGYMarinas.com.
About Ocean Capital Partners
Ocean Capital Partners is a leading international company in the ports and maritime industry. With over 50 years of experience, Ocean Capital Partners is renowned for its innovative approach to consulting, management and investment services and dedication to customer assistance from beginning to end. OCP delivers long-term, sustainable solutions that also aim to positively contribute to the socioeconomic standing of the locations in which they work. Know more about OCP at https://ocp.es/.
About Island Global Yachting LLC
IGY’s worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 24 marinas in 13 countries. IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types and serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com.
About IGY Trident
IGY Trident is a next generation by invitation only membership collective specifically designed to simplify the experience of superyacht ownership. IGY Trident members enjoy a wide range of highly exclusive benefits, including guaranteed dockage, fuel, yacht management, insurance, crew training, provisioning, health and wellness, and events and experiences.
https://igytrident.com/ / Trident@IGYMarinas.com
Grupo Empresas Matutes
Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM), is a Spanish diversified group based in Ibiza, owner of Palladium Hotel Group among other companies, with more than 50 years in the tourism industry and operating in six countries across Europe and Latin America.
