Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces July MeetingJul11

BOISE, Idaho (July 11, 2022) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT.

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board was created by the Idaho Legislature. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, three from the Idaho Senate and three from the private sector, appointed by the Governor. The board created their statewide plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The fund will provide financial assistance to build broadband infrastructure projects throughout Idaho.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

About Idaho Commerce

As the lead economic development agency for the State of Idaho, the mission of Idaho Commerce is to foster a business-friendly environment to aid in quality job creation, support existing companies, strengthen communities, promote innovation and market Idaho domestically and internationally. Learn more at commerce.idaho.gov.