Smart Speaker Market 2022 - 2028 : Rising demand for home automation technology and rising multifunctional devices

Market size: USD 7.11 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 17.3%, Market Trends: High preference for multifunctional devices

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart speaker market size is expected to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), technological advancements, and increasing demand and usage of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and internet are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

A smart speaker is a wireless speaker equipped with voice recognition and virtual assistance that provides hands-free services and interactive actions. Smart speakers can be connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and perform various activities such as play music, provide weather forecasts, list day to day activities, give an update on news, and control other home automation devices. Increasing investments to develop more enhanced products, rising per capita income especially among the developing countries, high demand for multifunctional devices, and rising inclination towards advanced products are key factors fueling global market growth. In addition, advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and increasing focus of key manufacturers introduce a variety of products is expected to boost global market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as rising concerns about privacy and security, possibility of exploitation of private user data, and unaffordable prices of smart speakers for people in the developing economies are key factors that are expected to hamper global market revenue growth in the coming years.

Top Profiled in the Smart Speaker Market Report:

• Apple Inc.

• Alphabet Inc

• Amazon.com

• Sony Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Hardware

• Software

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Alexa

• Google Assistant

• Siri

• DuerOS

• Cortana

• AliGenie

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Smart Home

• Smart Office

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Personal

• Commercial

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

