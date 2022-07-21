Smart HD TV Market 2022 - 2028 : Rising demand of smart appliances to augment smart HD TV market growth

Market size: USD 148.1 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 30.2%, Market Trends: Consumer preference for Over The Top (OTT) video streaming services

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart HD TV market size is expected to reach USD 1223 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 30.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in electronic devices like smart TVs, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, and rising disposable income across the globe are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Smart TVs are equipped with advanced features and internet-connected technologies that enable video streaming, internet surfing, listening to music, online shopping, and streaming media services. These smart TVs work with virtual assistant services like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and are compatible with other connected devices like smart locks, and smart lighting. Smart TVs are gaining popularity due to these advanced features. Rapid evolution of the electronics industry and televisions, improvements in the standard of living of people, and rising demand for speedy internet services are key factors boosting global market growth. In addition, growing demand for smart devices, rising inclination towards OTT video streaming services, and rising demand for high picture quality and sharpness is boosting global market growth.

High speed internet is one of the most crucial aspects responsible for proper functioning of smart TVs. Thus, lack of high-speed internet especially due to high costs in several low-income countries and rising concerns of illegal streaming and piracy are key restraints that are expected to hamper global market growth in the coming years.

Top Profiled in the Smart HD TV Market Report:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• LG Electronics Inc

• Sony Corporation

• VIZIO

• Videocon Industries Ltd

• Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Screen Size Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 45 Inches

• 46 to 55 inches

• 56 to 65 Inches

• Above 65 Inches

Screen Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

• Flat

• Curved

Panel Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

• LCD

• LED

• OLED

• QLED

Key Takeaways of the Smart HD TV Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Smart HD TV industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Smart HD TV Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Smart HD TV Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

