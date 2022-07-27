Connor Heffler Golf Classic to Benefit the Cops for Kids with Cancer™ Organization

Connor Heffler Golf Classic

Connor Heffler Golf Classic September 19, 2022, at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland supports Cops for Kids with Cancer™

WAYLAND, MA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connor Heffler Golf Classic supports the Cops for Kids with Cancer™ organization by raising funds for local Massachusetts families with children battling the disease. This charitable event, slated for September 19, 2022, at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland, brings people together for laughter, a competitive and fun golf tournament with contests and prizes, a silent auction and raffles, and renowned food, while also supporting the charity and the families it helps.

Named in remembrance of Connor Heffler, an 11-year-old from Natick who battled and passed from Glioblastoma in 2016, the event is hosted by his family and friends for Cops for Kids with Cancer™ and 100% of the proceeds raised will go to this organization.

“This is more than just a regular round of golf,” explains Tim Foley, event chair, head chef, and Vice President of the Epicurean Club of Boston. “In addition to playing this beautiful course, golfers will compete for prizes, bid on auction items, and enjoy some amazing food — all to benefit local families who have immediate financial needs as they support their children battling cancer.”

In addition to an 18-hole best-ball golf tournament, players and attendees will enjoy a full course luncheon donated by the Epicurean Club of Boston and prepared by its renowned chefs. The event also includes a full breakfast and mid-course refreshments. Auction and raffle items include New England Patriots tickets, Boston Bruins tickets, an autographed Bruins Jersey, a fishing charter for four, and more.

“When kids are in the fight of their life against cancer, their families don’t have time for the little things and to ask for help. Cops for Kids with Cancer brings immediate support direct to local families in this devastating battle,” said Foley.

The cost to participate is $150 per golfer, which includes full breakfast, course snacks, and full luncheon. Visit www.connorhefflergolfclassic.com to register, sponsor or donate raffle and auction items.

About the Connor Heffler Golf Classic

Connor Heffler, an 11-year-old from Natick, bravely battled Glioblastoma for 20 months before his passing in 2016. He is remembered as a feisty redhead with an infectious personality, positive outlook, huge heart, and an ability to inspire others. Connor was able to attend several Cops for Kids with Cancer™ events during his illness and actively fundraised for the organization he loved. Connor's mother is a member of the Natick Police Department and Cops for Kids with Cancer was there for Connor and his family when they needed it most. Now it's time to help them be there for others who are fighting this devastating disease.

About Cops for Kids with Cancer

Cops for Kids with Cancer™ is a proud, federally recognized 501(c)(3) that returns over 94% of funds raised to the families of children with cancer. Their donations have, for example, saved a family from eviction, helped pay down overwhelming bills, and paid to repair the only vehicle used to travel back and forth to the hospital. The situations are heartbreaking and all too real. In recent years, including the hospital donations, the organization has given to more than 762 families in need, totaling more than $4.1 million in and around New England.

For more information please contact Allison O’Brien at AllisonO_Brien@yahoo.com