Hypnoss App Provides Free Guided Meditations

Hypnoss

With the world continuing to spin and life pressing courageously onward, some of us feel unable to move on.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2022 by founder Trenton, Hypnoss is a mindfulness and meditation service seeking to make one's world less stressful. Named after the Greek god Hypnos, the app seeks to personify rest and relaxation. With user-friendly capability, the Hypnos app lets one utilize meditation services for any time of day without the barrier of a pay wall.

Hypnoss provides guidance for achieving soothing relaxation through serene sounds, accepting affirmations, and grounding gratitude journals. Committed to the betterment of one's mental health, Hypnoss wants to help you, so you can help others.

“I personally struggle with trust issues and letting things go from the past,” says Trenton. “Meditation teaches you to become aware of those thoughts and emotions so you can move on effectively.”

Hypnoss provides the gateway to unlocking one's mental health by incorporating fun, user-friendly design. In addition to the free-to-use app, Hypnoss offers an online storefront with products to add to the betterment of one's mental health journey, including comfortable affirmation clothing, pillows, throws and other home goods.

The Hypnoss app is AVAILABLE NOW for both Android and iPhone users through Google Play and/or IOS.

For more information visit https://www.hypnossoothingrelaxation.com/ OR visit the Official Hypnoss Soothing Relaxing YouTube channel.

“To a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders” - unknown