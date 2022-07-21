Carbon Fiber Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments 2018 – 2025

Carbon Fiber Market Growth

Aerospace & defense segment accounted for largest share of carbon fiber market, owing to the highest consumption of carbon fiber in commercial aircraft

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in penetration of carbon fiber component in the automotive industry, rise in demand for high-performance carbon fiber in the aerospace & defense, and government regulation for emission control have boosted the growth of the global carbon fiber market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material, Type, Form, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025", the global carbon fiber market was valued at $2,766 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,991 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1943

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The carbon fiber market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the carbon fiber market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the carbon fiber market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The market is categorized into aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding & compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, sailing/yacht building, and others. The aerospace & defense segment held the largest share in 2017, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1943

Some ruling enterprises in the global carbon fiber market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global carbon fiber industry include Toho Tenax Co., Zoltek Companies, Inc., Crosby Composites, Formosa Plastics.

The global carbon fiber market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the market across Europe region held the second-largest share in 2017.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the carbon fiber market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the carbon fiber market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-fiber-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.