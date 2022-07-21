Pectin Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pectin is a unique functional fiber derived from the primary and middle lamellae and cell walls of various terrestrial plants. It is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is high in galacturonic acid (a sugar acid obtained from galactose). The fiber was first found and isolated in 1825 by French chemist and pharmacist Henri Braconnot, who then described the chemical substance in detail, highlighting its beneficial properties and potential industrial uses. Pectin is a soluble generally found in fruits and vegetables. When the fiber is heated along with a liquid, it expands and converts into a thick gel, which makes it a great thickener or gelling agent for food products like jams, jellies, dessert fillings, and assorted confectionery. Pectin is commercially produced as a white or light brown-colored powder and also finds application in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It is also used as a stabilizer in milk drinks and fruit juices and serves as a great source of dietary fiber. The substance is capable of gelling in the digestive tract after ingestion, which provides a plethora of health benefits. The use of pectin as a safe food additive has been approved by regulatory bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA).

The latest and updated research report on the Global pectin Market covers a comprehensive overview of the pectin market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pectin market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Report Highlights:

The report takes a closer look at the growth opportunities available in this fast-paced market.

Regional and country-wise segmentation of the global market offered by the report helps understand each geographical segment’s growth rate and revenue share.

The report involves a detailed pricing analysis based on geographical segmentation and product and application types.

It presents an in-depth understanding of the global market’s vendor landscape, listing down the notable companies in this industry to give a clear picture of the intense competition level.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

DowDupont (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Incorporated (U.S.)

CP Kelco (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.),

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Naturex (France)

Lucid Colloids Ltd (India)

Silvateam S.p.A (Italy)

Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (Spain)

Herbstreith & Fox Corporate Group (Germany)

Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. (China)

B&V Srl (Italy)

Furthermore, the report divides the pectin market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

High-methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low-methoxyl (LM) Pectin

By Raw Material Type

Apple

Citrus fruits

Sugar beet

Others (including guavas, pears, sunflower, plums, quince, and berries)

By Function

Thickeners

Gelling Agents

Fat replacers

Stabilizers

Others (including emulsifiers, e-coating materials, and moisture-binding agents)

By Application

Food & beverage

Jams, jellies, and spreads

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

sauces & dressing

Dairy products

meat & poultry products

baby foods

prepared foods

Industrial applications

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care products

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the pectin Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the pectin industry

