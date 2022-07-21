Metamaterial Medium Market Analysis Growth Factors and Competitive Strategies by Forecast

Metamaterial Medium Market Report

Increase in capital investments from public and private sectors along with rise in demand for materials with unique physical properties drives the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metamaterial medium market is expected to garner $1,387 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 39.7% during the period 2016-2022. North America held more than half share in the global metamaterial medium market in 2015. Anteena was the leading market segment in 2015, whereas frequency selective surfaces is projected to be fastest growing segment during analysis period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The metamaterial medium market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the metamaterial medium market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the metamaterial medium market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Metamaterial medium is defined as a macroscopic composite having a man-made, three dimensional, and periodic cellular architecture designed to produce an optimized combination, not available in nature, of two or more responses to a specific excitation. It possesses exceptional physical properties such as negative permeability and permittivity, and is often regarded as artificial medium with negative refractive index. The most efficient metamaterial medium possesses zero permeability and permittivity, and thus are best used to manufacture antennas to achieve high directivity. A metamaterial medium provides super-resolution in the far-field across image magnification, negative refraction of wavelengths, and enhanced spontaneous emission. Negative index metamaterial medium is an effective medium since it is made up of ordered macroscopic material, generally synthesized from the bottom up and yields emergent properties beyond its components as a single entity. The market for metamaterial medium has considerably increased in the recent past due to rise in demand for efficient sensing and transmitting systems across various end-use industries.

There is an increase in demand for metamaterial medium, especially in optics industry as an alternative of its conventional counterparts. Moreover, increase in capital investments from public and private sectors along with rise in demand for materials with unique physical properties drives the overall market. However, insufficient research in spite of huge investments in R&D of metamaterial medium and high initial costs required to manufacture the metamaterial medium restrain the growth of the market.

Major companies profiled in the report include Kymeta Corporation, Metamaterial medium Technologies Inc., Metamagnetics Inc., Jem Engineering LLC, Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., Applied EM Inc., Nanosonic Inc., Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Teraview Ltd., and Plasmonics Inc.

