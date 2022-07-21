Embedded Sim Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing adoption of IoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 410.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.9%, Market Trends – The rise in the use of eSIM in Machine to Machine connectivity.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles. However, the factor that is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period is the higher cost than conventional SIM.

The Embedded SIM Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Embedded SIM industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Embedded SIM market along with crucial statistical data about the Embedded SIM market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched an innovative eSIM solution, SN100U. The most advanced "all-in-one" chipset in the world, incorporating NFC, Secure Element, and eSIM, and the 40 nm Secure element of SU070, provides digital wallet protection and eSIM solutions. With the introduction of this solution, NXP will strengthen its position globally.

Over the forecast timeframe, the connectivity service segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.2%, as connectivity services include services to mobile network operators to ensure stable and efficient end-user network connection.

Due to the various advantages of eSIM for Machine to Machine communication, the Machine to Machine segment is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide use of eSIM due to its enhanced protection and connectivity, and greater reliability.

Due to the rapid implementation of smart grids and other advanced technologies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a major market player in Europe is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Smartphones

Laptops

Wearables

Connected Cars

Machine to Machine

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Electronics

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Embedded SIM market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Embedded SIM market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Embedded SIM market.

Radical Highlights of the Embedded SIM Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Embedded SIM market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Embedded SIM market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

