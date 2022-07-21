CROWE FEST Set For August 25-27 In Clay City, Kentucky
Celebration Of J.D. Crowe Legacy To Feature New South Reunion Shows, Doyle Lawson, Mo Pitney, Sideline, Paul Williams & Others
Paul Williams and I enjoyed a 50-year musical journey with the legendary J.D. Crowe. Come join us as we share music and stories of those days.”PLEASANT VIEW, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural, three-day Bluegrass festival dubbed CROWE FEST is set for August 25, 26 and 27. The event celebrates the legendary banjo picker and Grammy Award-winner J.D. Crowe, whose fearless bending of the genre introduced new listeners to Bluegrass. The Fest will be held at Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park in Clay City, Kentucky - just 40 miles from Crowe’s Lexington birthplace. Bluegrassers performing include Doyle Lawson, Mo Pitney, Sideline, Paul Williams, along with special shows by New South Reunion, hosted by Rickey Wasson. Additionally, Authentic Unlimited, Junior Sisk, Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys and others, will perform. Complete details can be found at www.CroweFest.net or by calling 904-545-3079 or, for camping information, 606-945-5999.
— Doyle Lawson
Crowe was among the first to fuse Rock, Folk, and R&B to the Bluegrass sound and he is revered for his creativity, his tone and flawless meter. Grammy Award-winning guitarist Billy Strings called J.D. an “absolute legend” and notes, “He was just the best Bluegrass banjo player out there.” After J.D.’s passing, banjoist Bela Fleck stated, “We lost one of the greatest banjo players ever to pick up the five.”
On August 25, 26 and 27, the spirit of J.D. Crowe will live on as Bluegrass lovers gather in Clay City. CROWE FEST organizers Ernie Evans, Rickey Wasson (friend and long-time guitarist/lead singer for J.D. Crowe & the New South) and Tim Dillman, promise a good time and great music. “Join us as we celebrate the best of today’s Bluegrass and honor our friend J.D.,” says Evans. “It should be an exciting three days.”
ABOUT J.D. CROWE
Born to a family of farmers on August 27, 1937, Crowe took up guitar as a boy, but switched to banjo at age 12 after seeing Flatt and Scruggs perform. By the age of 18, he was working professionally with Mac Wiseman. In 1956, Crowe joined Jimmy Martin and the Sunny Mountain Boys who were regulars on the “Louisiana Hayride” and the “Wheeling Jamboree.” He went out on his own in 1961 when he formed the Kentucky Mountain Boys. That group would become the long-lived and successful band, New South, in the 1970s. New South had an ever-changing lineup, which included stars Keith Whitley and Ricky Skaggs at various points in time. In 1981, J.D. recruited Tony Rice and Doyle Lawson and released The Bluegrass Album. He won his first Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance in 1983. He continued to record and tour throughout the ‘90s, earning his second Grammy nomination. J.D. was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2003. His final album, Crowe & Wasson, was released in 2021. He passed away at home on December 24, 2021.
Martha Elizabeth Moore
so much MOORE media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn