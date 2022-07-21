Biometrics Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biometrics market size reached USD 43.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more convenient and fast authentication mode and increasing need for easy-to-operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for high level of security in banking and finance and defense sectors is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of market going ahead.

The Biometrics Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The Biometrics report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales SA, Assa Abloy AB, IDEMIA Identity and Security France SAS, M2SYS, Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., SecuGen Corporation, and BIO-Key International, Inc.

Some Key Highlights

Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to reduce risks associated with key logger activity

Hardware segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate security systems in various organizations

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for larger revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing biometrics solutions such as Fujitsu Limited and NEC Corporation, among others, in countries in the region

Emergen Research has segmented global biometrics market on the basis of authentication type, component, functionality, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Contact Based

Non-Contact Based

Combined

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Hand Geometry Recognition

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Workplace

Others

The objective of the study is to define the Biometrics market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Biometrics market.

Regional Analysis for Biometrics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

