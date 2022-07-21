Welding Consumables Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players

Welding Consumables Market Size

rise in the number of applications across various end-user industries, increase in usage of welding consumables for repair & maintenance purpose.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Welding Consumables Market by Type, End-user Industry, and Welding Technique: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global welding consumables market was valued at $12,405 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $18,286 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. The solid wires segment was dominant, accounting for around half of the market share in 2016.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The welding consumables market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the welding consumables market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the welding consumables market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2534

Welding consumables are flux and filler materials that liquefy during welding to produce strong joints. The selection of welding consumables is dependent on the type of end use. Growth in construction and automotive industries, rise in the number of applications across various end-user industries, increase in usage of welding consumables for repair & maintenance purpose, and surge in global energy infrastructure investments drive the market growth. More than 90% of welding consumables and welding equipment products are sold through dedicated partners, system integrators, and distributors. System integrators are involved in sales of robotics, which have initialized welding units used in automated manufacturing. Regulatory authorities present in welding consumables market include European Union (EU), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American Welding Society (AWS), Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

In 2016, the solid wires segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share, in terms of revenue, owing to their ability to weld numerous types of materials having varied thicknesses, and ease of use. In addition, these wires prevent oxidation, enhance the life of welding contact tip, and aid in electrical conductivity. The factors that are considered during selection of welding consumable for specific application are thickness of the material, wire feed settings, proper shielding gas, and voltage settings.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2534

The significant market players profiled in the report include Colfax Corporation (U.S.), Fronius International GmbH (Austria), Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd. (Singapore), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Kemppi Oy. (Finland), Obara Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.), Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Voestalpine Bhler Welding GmbH (Germany).

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the welding consumables market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the welding consumables market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/welding-consumables-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.