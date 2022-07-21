Rising Demand for Organic Home Care Products to Parallelly Drive Sales of Organic Comforters, Says Fact.MR

North America Is the Largest Consumer of Organic Comforters with the Growing Demand for More Comfort and Eco-Friendly Products in the Home Care Market

According to Fact.MR's latest released report on organic comforters, the global market stands at US$ 484.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.



An organic comforter is one of the 13 elements that together make the perfect bedding, with other elements including the mattress, linen, pillow & pillow cover, cushion, duvet, etc. The materials used for organic comforters are cotton, wool, silk, bamboo, eucalyptus fibres, etc. Any material that is used in its original form for more than 95% of the total material used makes the product organic. Comforters come in two types - reversible and non-reversible.

Rising demand for premium bedding products with extra comfort levels made from eco-friendly materials is going to play an important role in driving demand for organic comforters. Third-party certifications are important in making a final purchase of organic comforters. Various certifications such as GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 make it easier for customers to decide and trust product quality, especially when it comes to cotton comforters.

Why are Cotton Organic Comforters Ruling the Landscape?

Consumers are giving more preference to cotton-based organic comforters because they provide a naturally soft and comfortable feel. However, cotton is considered to be the dirtiest crop due to the use of a lot of pesticides and fertilizers.

Nevertheless, their demand is rising because cotton-based organic comforters are quite breathable and ideal for both summer and winter seasons as compared to other organic comforters such as wool, which is considered majorly for the winter season only. Cotton is also effective in absorbing moisture and is soft and smooth to touch and feel. Demand for cotton-based organic comforters is set to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in Organic Comforters Industry Survey

Organic Comforters Market by Material :



Cotton Organic Comforters

Wool Organic Comforters Silk Organic Comforters Bamboo Organic Comforters Others





Organic Comforters Market by Bedding Size :



Single Organic Comforters

Double Organic Comforters Queen Organic Comforters King Organic Comforters



Organic Comforters Market by Buyer Type :



Households

Commercial



Organic Comforters Market by Sales Channel :



Offline Sales

Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Home Furnishing Stores Online Sales e-Commerce Websites Company / Brand Websites





Competitive Landscape

SOL Organics, Birch, Saatva, West Elm, Takasa, Rest House Sleep Solutions, Plushbeds, Boll and Branch, Soma Sleep, Coyuchi, Avocado, Savvy Rest, The Natural Sleep Store, European Bliss, Casper Sleep, Inc., Plushbeds, Holy Lamb organics, Lifekind, and Rawganique are leading manufacturers of organic comforters.

Market players are employing innovative ways and using digital channels to directly reach more customers. Key manufacturers are focusing on entering into emerging markets of developing economies where per capita expenditure is rising rapidly. Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and executing the best solutions are the backbones of their marketing strategies.

Key players in the Organic Comforters Market

SOL Organics

Birch

Saatva

West Elm

Takasa

Boll and Branch

Soma Sleep

Coyuchi

Avocado



Key Takeaways from Organic Comforters Market Study

By material, cotton-based comforters holds the largest market share of 45.12% 2022.

By bedding size, the queen size segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2032.

Among the buyer types, demand from the commercial sector is projected to expand around 1.5X to reach US$ 310.6 million by 2032.

North America is set to hold around 46.65% of the global organic comforters market share in 2022.

Europe is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 87 million during 2022-2032.



