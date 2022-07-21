Security Robots Market are projected to increase at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Chinese Security Robots Market is expected to remain the most dominant with a growth opportunity worth US$ 211.6 million during 2022 -2032. The security robots market is projected to witness the fastest growth through Outdoor Environment, with a CAGR of over 5% during 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Security Robots Market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 Bn. Increased military demand for Aerial Robots will drive growth in the aerial robots market. Drones have been used by armed units from different nations for over a decade.

The Predator aerial robots are by far the most prevalent while Ground troops utilize small surveillance drones on regular basis. Several companies are developing small and large-scale surveillance drones where both government and non-government actors are interested in implementing drones into military projects.

The demand for surveillance solutions will propel Aerial Robots demand. Technology advancements have significantly improved the security of critical institutions. The demand for surveillance solutions will propel aerial robots market forward.

Larsen & Toubro has signed a joint R&D agreement with a Bengaluru-based start-up to develop a new range of submarine-launched drones to meet the Indian Navy's requirements. Submarine-launched Aerial Robots are a relatively new concept, with only a few countries around the world capable of operating such systems. Since the drone must navigate through water before flying, they are also a difficult design and development project.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Security Robots Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 4.8 Bn by 2022.

The Hardware segment, is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 5.1% during the forecast period.

China to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 211.6 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

The market in India is set to experience the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

“During the projected period, growing adoption of unmanned solutions, increased security spending by various organizations can become key growth inducing factors in raising the Security Robots market revenue.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Security Robots Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In January 2020, Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced security technologies, signed an agreement with the security services, police agencies, and city parks in the United States.

In December 2020, Aerovironment purchased Telerob to expand its multi-domain driverless system design offering and international reach. When blended with Telerob's 45-country footprint as well as multi-industry customer base, the company's close cooperation with the US Department of Defense, including its presence in 50 allied nations, can provide significant opportunities for growth and value creation.

In October 2020, at INTERGEO, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. unveiled two new payload options for its flagship commercial drone platforms, the Matrice 300 RTK, as well as the DJI Zenmuse P1 and DJI Zenmuse L1. The company expected that it will revolutionize the industry by increasing efficiency and offering new perspectives at a low cost while maintaining data quality and accuracy for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.





More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Security Robots Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Security Robots Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Environmental (Indoor, Outdoor), By Type (Ground Robots, Aerial Robots, Marine Robots), By Application (Demining, Explosive Detection, Fire Fighting, Patrolling & Surveillance, Rescuing Operations, Spying, Others), By Industry Vertical (Chemical & Mining, Defense & Aerospace, Entertainment & Leisure Venues, Oil & Gas, Logistics, Others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Security Robots Market Analysis

By Component:

Security Robot Hardware

Security Robot Software

Security Robot Services





By Environment:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Type:

Ground Robots

Aerial Robots

Marine Robots





By Application:

Demining

Explosive Detection

Fire Fighting

Patrolling & Surveillance

Rescuing Operations

Spying

Others





By Industry Vertical:

Chemical & Mining

Defence & Aerospace

Entertainment & Leisure Venues

Oil & Gas

Logistics

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

4. Global Security Robots Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Security Robots Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Component

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Component, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Hardware

5.3.2. Software

5.3.3. Services

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Component, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Component, 2022-2032.

Read More TOC

About the ICT Division at Future Market Insight



Future Market Insights highly experienced ICT team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the ICT business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

