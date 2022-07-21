Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Recent Trend | High Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2027
Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for clean water, are driving the demand of the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period.
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The Water and Wastewater Treatment report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.
The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.
Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:
Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.
Some Key Highlights
In June 2020, Siemens collaborated with Acciona in order to create a Digital Twin to improve water treatment plants. The new technology achieved through this collaboration is used to analyze, optimize, and improve productivity, reducing operating times, and finding faults early.
The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019 as the water, and wastewater treatment facilities are extensively used by the municipal corporations. The scarcity of freshwater in the developing economies has resulted in the increasing usage of water treatment facilities by municipal corporations.
The chemical segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Chemicals such as coagulants & flocculants are widely used by the municipal corporation to remove the suspended solid particles from the wastewater.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)
Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)
Service
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industrial
Municipal
The objective of the study is to define the Water and Wastewater Treatment market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market.
Regional Analysis for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
