Jax.Network’s Haber-Stornetta Token (HST) is now available on Trust Wallet

HST is added to Trust Wallet

HST is now available on Trust Wallet.

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax.Network, a blockchain project building an energy-standard monetary system, has added its decimal token to Trust Wallet. Now users can store both WJXN and HST conveniently and securely in one place.

Following the listing of HST along with WJXN on Azbit, Jax.Network is proud to have it listed on Trust Wallet too. Being one of the safest and most private crypto wallets, Trust Wallet caters to the needs of over 25 million users worldwide. The number of HST holders has recently reached 10,000 and is expected to grow in the future, as more people join the liquidity farming program, which pays out yield in HST.

Haber-Stornetta Token (HST) is the smallest non-divisible unit of value on the beacon chain of the Jax.Network blockchain and is mainly used for paying out the yield on dApps. The token was created as a way to pay tribute to Prof. Stuart Haber and Prof. W. Scott Stornetta, who are considered the founding fathers of blockchain. It is interesting to point out that the latter is also an advisor to the Jax.Network project.

“In the age of digital technologies, it’s important to make your product simple and easily accessible. Thanks to Trust Wallet with its massive user base, most of our community members can store, send, and receive WJXN and HST along with other cryptos,” Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network stated.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution.