Auditor of State’s Office Receives Top Honors in Financial Reporting from Government Finance Officers Association

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office received top honors for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

It’s the 25th consecutive year the Auditor’s Office has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the GFOA’s highest form of recognition for government accounting and financial reporting.

“The professionals in this office are working hard every day to make sure public funds and resources are used efficiently, effectively, and with full transparency to taxpayers,” Auditor Faber said. “I’m proud of the work they’re doing and the accolades they’ve received.”

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional organization with more than 21,000 members that works to promote best practices among financial professionals throughout the United States and Canada.

The association launched its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 “to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure….”

A copy of the Auditor of State’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/publications/docs/2021_ACFR.pdf.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.