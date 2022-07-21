Electronic Warfare Market 2030 - Rising Technological Development and Incorporation Of Electronics In Military Equipment

Reports and Data

Electronic Warfare Market Size – USD 23.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Rising tensions transnationally as well as the regional instability.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing transnational and regional instability is the major driving factor for the growth of the Electronic Warfare (EW) market. However, the high cost of equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market in developing countries as those countries prefer the traditional means of the Electronic Weapons market.

However, the reliance of developing nations on the traditional means of warfare will be the factor restraining the growth of the industry.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market was USD 23.40 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. Electronic Warfare (EW) can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare (EW) uses radio waves or laser light usually to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy. It can involve listening or collecting the enemy radio`s signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver the non-kinetic and digital effects while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing Transnational and regional instabilities is the major factor for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare (EW) technology, thus spurring the demand for Electronic Warfare (EW) over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of the equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing which is the major factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. U.S. is in the stage of increasing its Electronic Warfare (EW) research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defence spending.

The increasing rate of electronic, cyber and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in war fighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of war-fighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellite. Trends like this will help drive the market further over the forecasted period.

Increasing drone industry, the demand for Electronic Warfare (EW) will further rise over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Company, Saab AB, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales, Textron Inc., and HR Smith Group of Companies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Nations globally are in the route of modernizing defence programs and increasing the procurement of advance Electronic Warfare (EW) systems which is further helping to grow the market over the forecasted period.

• With the increase in miniaturization of electronic components and the increase in efficiency of cooling technology, the Radio Frequency systems will be better as well as the performance of the sensors will increase.

• Equipment like the Krasukha-4 or the Turkish KORAL ground-based jammer can generate very high power output over a broadband of frequencies which can be effective at distances up to 300km, which is a big jump from the previous generation of jammers which had limited ranges and effectiveness while in broadband jamming mode.

• Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.

• The advanced EW systems being used for pure military use which can effectively disrupt and paralyse the operations of the enemy, are however likely to see a greater reliance on non-standard protocols, non-standard modulation schemes and proprietary wave forms.

• Electronic Warfare (EW) segment is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecasted period on account of increasing procurement of the equipment in military ships and aircrafts.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:

Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electronic Support

Signal Intelligence

Electronic Intelligence

Communication Intelligence

Others

Electronic Attack

Active

Passive

Electronic Protection

Anti-Active

Anti-Passive

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Airborne

Fighter Jets

Transport Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Land

Vehicle Mounted

Soldiers

Base Stations

Naval

Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Space

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electronic Warfare (EW) Equipment

Jammers

Remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers

Directed Energy Weapons

Direction Finders

Directional Infrared Countermeasure

Anti-Radiation Missile

Antennas

IR Missile Warning System

Identification Friend or Foe

Laser Warning System

Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening material

Radar Warning Receiver

Counter UAV

Interference Mitigation System

Electromagnetic Pulse weapons

Operational Support

Software

Training & Simulation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

