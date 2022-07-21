Global Financial Services Software Market Is Expected to reach $282.71 billion by 2031: AMR

Surge in the demand for digital channels for banking, enhanced customer services, increase in popularity of workforce optimization solutions, and rise in the adoption of financial services software by various companies to monitor and mitigate risks into mainstream decision-making are expected to drive the growth of the global financial services software market. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global financial services software market generated $118.65 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $282.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in the demand for digital channels for banking, enhanced customer services, increase in popularity of workforce optimization solutions, and rise in the adoption of financial services software by various companies to monitor and mitigate risks into mainstream decision-making are expected to drive the growth of the global financial services software market. On the other hand, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in investment in big data, mobility, and cloud technologies by the fintech companies are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global financial services software market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the increased demand for financial software services as customers increasingly adopted financial service and financial products to save time and cost.

In addition, rise in digital innovations in the financial services sector empowered the financial services software market.





Scope of the Report: -

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global financial services software market based on component, software type, deployment model, enterprise size and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-third of the global market. The service segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry

Fiserv, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TCS

Accenture plc

finastra

FIS

Key Market Segments

By Component

Software

Service

By Software Type

Customer Experience

Enterprise IT

Audit, Risk and Compliance Management

BI and Analytics Applications

Business Transaction Processing

By Deployment Model

On Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

