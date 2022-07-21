With 4.6% CAGR, Global Industrial Packaging Market Size Worth USD 91.35 Billion by 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

High pack size optimization and rising demand for industrial packaging are major factors driving market revenue growth

Industrial Packaging Market Size – USD 61.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Demand for bioplastics is growing due to rising environmental concerns” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial packaging market size reached USD 61.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Optimization of shipping container size, increasing adoption of industrial packaging due to rising preference for bulk online orders of various products, and need for more robust packaging for specific items and products are some major factors driving market revenue growth.

A wide variety of products are packaged in bulk, shipped, and stored and a number of products require robust packaging to prevent damage, contamination, and exposure to the elements. Industrial packaging includes specialized, heavy duty packaging that is ideal for enhanced protection during transporting or shipping, and while products are in storage or delivered. Increasing focus on ensuring bulk product safety, deter pilferage or tampering, and to prevent damage and potential losses are major factors driving revenue growth. Industrial packaging is widely used in manufacturing plants or industrial facilities to package new equipment, electrical components, accessories, parts and components, and bulk packaging of similar products for transportation and delivery. Industrial packaging is also used at any phase through the supply chain depending on the products, type of product, weather conditions, and/or mode of transportation, shipping, and delivery. Increasing demand and supply of products such as lubricants, oils, chemicals, and others is driving need for more robust, sturdy, and importantly – safe – packaging to ensure safe passage along the supply chain.

However, recycling and rising environmental concerns regarding disposal of industrial packaging waste and some materials such as plastics used in the industry are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Also, some materials such as wood may not be the best for transporting certain products. Wood can develop fungal or bacterial growth if untreated or old, and if being reused. Also, hard and rough surfaces may not be kind to products such as vegetables and fruits. These are some factors that are resulting in reluctance to use some low-cost industrial packaging options, which is restraining market revenue growth.

This 265-page Industrial Packaging market report examines the Industrial Packaging market in detail and provides market sizing & outlook by technology and by region until 2028. The report also highlights key use cases, leading industry suppliers, adoption strategies, detailed case studies, disruptive trends, and other insights related to Industrial Packaging.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Industrial Packaging market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Industrial Packaging market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Industrial Packaging market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Industrial Packaging market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Greif, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Mondi, WestRock Company, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., BWAY Corporation, Snyder Industries, and Chem-Tainer Industries

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Industrial Packaging market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Industrial Packaging market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Industrial Packaging market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Drums

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Corrugated Boxes

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Automotive

Oil & Lubricant

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

