Recycled Plastics Market Size to Worth USD 75.57 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 6.3% - Says Reports and Data 

Reports And Data

Rising environmental concerns, along with need for frameworks to conserve energy coupled with versatile applicability are Drives Industry Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Recycled Plastics Market was valued at USD 46.05 Bihllion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 75.57 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Recycled plastics are resins that are manufactured by reusing waste plastic products. They are produced by recovering plastic scraps and wastes and then reprocessing them into useful products. It can be defined as the process of cleaning, sorting and processing pre-consumer or post-consumer plastic wastes into resins for various applications. Most of the plastics are non-biodegradable in nature. Thus, the only way to dispose these plastics is to recycle them. With the rising awareness, there has been a growth in the demand for this market. The resins manufactured from the plastic wastes can be used for several purposes. This versatility of application makes it an attractive option. These resins can be used in various industries such as packaging, building and constructions, electronics and electricals, automotive, furniture, textiles etc.

However, it has a tough competition from the virgin plastics market. Virgin plastics are plastic resins that are directly produced from petrochemicals feed-stock such as natural gas, crude oil etc. these are the kinds of plastics that have never been used before. This competition acts as a major restraining factor. High competition with the virgin plastics market is one of the major restraining factors for this market. However, with the increasing awareness and the non-biodegradability of virgin plastics has worked in the favor of the recycled plastics market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1528

Top Companies: W. Plastics, SUEZ, B&B Plastics, Recycled Plastics Industries, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc. and Green Line Polymers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Rising awareness about the environmental concerns has been a key driving factor for the market. Some of the other key factors include versatility of application, low costs and strong frameworks for energy conservation.

Virgin plastics are the main competition to the Recycled Plastics Market. However, the non-biodegradability of the virgin plastics has worked in favor of the Recycled Plastics Market thus boosting the demand for the same.

Asia Pacific has been dominating the market since 2017. The region has a flourishing manufacturing sector with abundance of cheap labor and resources. It continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. China is one of the largest producers of recycled plastics due to the abundance of resources.

However, one of the major challenges to this market is the ban on imports of wastes and scrap plastics in China.

Low cost and increasing use in industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and textiles will further accelerate the growth of the recycled plastics market.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) holds the highest market share amounting to approximately 33.9% and continues to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. PE holds the second largest share accounting for a market share of approximately 26.3% due to its widespread availability in the market.

Due to an exponential increase in the use of plastics over the years, plastic scrap is available everywhere in various forms. Thus, there is seldom a shortage of raw materials for processing and recycling plastics.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1528

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE):

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Packaging

Textiles

Furniture

Electricals

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recycled-plastics-market

The global Recycled Plastics market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1528

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Read More Related Reports:

Platform Chemicals Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/platform-chemicals-market

Steel Angles Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steel-angles-market

Aminoethylethanolamine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aminoethylethanolamine-market

Nickel Sulfate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nickel-sulfate-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.