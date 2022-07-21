Paints and Coatings Market Corporate Strategy 2022-2028, Growth Insights | Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, Helios Group

Global Paints and Coatings Market

Paints and coatings are used as decorative as well as protective coatings. Most of the paints are used to increase surface resistance from harsh environmental conditions. They are classified as waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings powder coatings, and specialty coatings. Marine, automobiles, packaging, furniture, aerospace, rail and construction are some of the major end-user of paints and coatings.

The Major players profiled in this report include: Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Deutsche Amphibolin-Werke Von Robert Murjahn Stiftung & Company, Diamond Vogel Paints, Helios Group, KCC Corporation, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint, and PPG Industries Inc.

Global Paints and Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

The Paints and Coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, customer, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.

Global Paints and coatings Market, By Product Type:

High solids/radiation cure

Powder coating

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Others

Global Paints and coatings Market, By Application:

Automotive & Aviation

Medical & healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Others

