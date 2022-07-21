President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs conference on national defence

VIETNAM, July 21 - HẢI PHÒNG — The work of building and defending the country was the result of valuable experience gained during thousands of years of Việt Nam’s history, said President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.

Chairing the scientific conference "Theory and practice on national defence in the new situation", which was organised on Wednesday in the northern port city of Hải Phòng, the President said that experience was inherited and creatively applied by the Party during struggles for national liberation, construction and defence.

This experience also inspired cultural and artistic values throughout the nation’s history, he said.

Over the years, the Party and State have issued many resolutions, directives and conclusions to lead the entire Party, armed forces and people to successfully carry out the cause of national construction and defence. The most important is the resolution of the 8th plenum of the Party Central Committee term 11, on the strategy of national defence in the new situation.

The resolution has a particularly important position and role, demonstrating new thinking and a breakthrough in the Party's leadership for defending the Fatherland.

It clearly defines objectives, viewpoints, guiding principles, tasks and solutions to protect the Fatherland in the context of rapid and complicated developments around the world, the region and in terms of international integration.

President Phúc said that the results of the conference aimed to successfully implement the Party’s resolutions, raise awareness and responsibility of Party committees at all levels, of the armed forces and the people for protecting the Fatherland.

The conference comprehensively assessed the results of resolutions.

It clarified the advantages and outstanding results, and pointed out limitations, shortcomings and lessons learned. The conference also determined orientations, goals, guiding views, tasks and solutions to protect the Fatherland in the new situation.

The experts’ presentations during the conference served as a basis to develop reports to submit to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee for consideration and direction, he said.

Giving a speech at the conference, General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence, said that after 35 years of renewal, under the leadership of the Party, Việt Nam had recorded great achievements.

The nation's position and international prestige have been improved.

This is a very important premise for the entire Party and people to strive to successfully implement the cause of national renewal, industrialisation and modernisation and international integration.

The world and the region were always changing rapidly and unpredictably, he said. Thus the cause of building and defending the Fatherland was facing many difficulties and challenges, requiring the nation to have suitable strategies for the new situation.

The strategies must closely combine the two tasks of building and firmly defending the Fatherland.

To realise the Party's strategic directions and goals, to renew thinking and develop awareness about national defence in the new situation, all levels and branches from the central to local levels have been assessing the results of 10 years of implementing the resolution of the 8th plenum of the Party Central Committee term 11.

During the conference, representatives discussed a variety of topics with scientific content, pointing out the tasks, solutions and lessons learned for defending the Fatherland and building the people's armed forces in the new situation.

Show of gratitude

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday visited and presented gifts to war invalids at the Kim Bảng War Invalids Nursing Centre in Hà Nam Province on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam’s War Invalids and Martyrs' Day on July 27.

On behalf of leaders of the Party and State and with personal affection, PM Chính sent to the war invalids warm regards and most respectful wishes.

The PM said the Party, State and people would forever honour and be grateful for the merits and sacrifices of invalids and martyrs.

"Caring for and improving the quality of life for war invalids and martyrs’ families is the consistent policy of our Party and State," PM Chính said.

He added that many guidelines and policies of the Party and State have been effectively implemented. The preferential policies for people with great contributions to the nation are gradually added, showing respect and gratitude from the Party, State and people.

Up to now, more than 9.2 million people with meritorious contributions, accounting for about 10 per cent of the population, benefit from preferential policies. Thousands of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers are being cared for.

"The sacrifices and dedication of the invalids and martyrs are the motivation and spiritual strength for us to try harder, overcome all difficulties and challenges to build a peaceful and prosperous country,” he said.

PM Chính expressed his belief that the invalids' and martyrs’ families would overcome physical and mental pain and continuously contribute to the cause of national construction and defence. — VNS