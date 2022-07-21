Big Year of Feature Films for Sal Rendino
Multiple Starring Roles Opposite Respected Actors Cementing Star Status
Well respected by his peers and most widely known for his recurring roles on “Billions”, “Blindspot” and others, you can look for Sal in prominent starring roles in two different features this summer.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently nominated for “Best Actor” at the Brightside Film Fest (which holds their awards August 7th) and following his “Guest Presenter” appearance at the 25th Anniversary Long Island Intl Film Expo (LIIFE) Closing Awards Ceremony, Actor Sal Rendino is set to explode on the scene - to big and small screens everywhere.
In the first film, “One Moment", which opens on Apple TV July 26th, and co-stars Danny Aiello in his final on screen appearance - Middle-age siblings struggle to manage their lives while caring for their recently widowed aging father. Welcome to the "sandwich generation."
Second, Sal stars opposite Denise Richards in "Junkyard Dogs", which opens August 5th, and follows a dog who is a master escape artist who must team up with his puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed.
Additionally, Sal also just finished two more features: "Johnny and Clyde", with Megan Fox and "Long Night", with Pooch Hall (a regular on the hit Showtime program "Ray Donovan"), both of which will be released at a date still to be determined. He also can be seen on the Amazon Prime series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", in its final season, to be aired later this year.
On stage, Sal earned an Artistic Director Achievement Award in L.A., as “Best Lead Actor in a Drama” for his portrayal of real-life revolutionary Abbie Hoffman in the world premiere “David and Goliath in America”.
In film, Sal Rendino won the 2021 Best Supporting Actor Award from the Long Island Int.’l Film Expo. for the feature, “One Moment”, opp. Danny Aiello in his final screen performance, the 2016 Best Supporting Actor Award from the Nice (France) International Film Fest., for the feature, “Second Chance”, and the 2016 Rising Star Award by the Long Island International Film Expo.
Recent film credits: “The Junkyard Dogs”, opp. Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon, “Johnny and Clyde”, with Megan Fox, “Gotti”, opp. John Travolta; “The Ticket” (2016 Tribeca Film Fest.).
TV credits include “FBI”, “Law & Order: Organized Crime”, “The Americans” (recurring), “Billions” (recurring), “Blindspot” (recurring), “The Get Down” (recurring), “The Daily Show”, “Royal Pains” (recurring).
Sal Rendino opposite John Travolta in GOTTI