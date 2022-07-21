ILLUMINET INC. partners with National Forest Foundation to offset carbon footprint & help mitigate climate change
An International IT consultancy aiming to make a difference in the US by expanding company's 'Treevolution' initiative
....it is important to us that we help the environment today to make a difference for our generation as well as our future generation”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illuminet, an eco-friendly consultancy company, is proud to be expanding its Treevolution Program in the US by partnering with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). That means we continue our goal to offset our carbon footprint and help mitigate climate change.
— Anna Soo - Vice President - Illuminet Inc
Why the NFF? NFF is leading natural solutions to climate change through large-scale reforestation on public land. Tree planting on National Forests helps:
• Fight climate change, conserve wildlife habitat, and ensure healthy watersheds in the US
• Restore the damage caused by sever wildfires, insects and disease and other natural disasters
• The investment in healthy forests for today and for future generations
• Restore tens of thousands of acres of wildlife habitat from the longleaf pine forest of Florida to the cedar groves of Alaska
Illuminet is committed to partner with the NFF to promote environmental sustainability. Our goal is to plant one tree per consultant per week, five trees per permanent position filled and ten trees per Product Delivery. As a start, we have currently funded 45 trees in June! With the goal of tripling our business this year, we hope to be able to plant hundreds of trees in 2022!
“This is an exciting time for Illuminet Inc. We are driven to deliver excellence to our clients that include solutioning and implementation of complex transition and transformation projects (including Mergers & Acquisitions). We pride ourselves as being a passionate eco-friendly organization and it is important to us that we help the environment today to make a difference for our generation as well as our future generation.”
-Anna Soo, VP of Illuminet Inc.
“The National Forest Foundation is grateful to have Illuminet Inc. as a Small Business Partner! It’s awesome to see their commitment to reforesting national forests; we truly couldn’t do this work without the generosity of partners like Illuminet Inc.”
-Abby Schembra, NFF Reforestation Program
About Illuminet
Illuminet Solutions is a global specialist provider of technology consultancy and resourcing services, built on inspiration, innovation, and transformation. Illuminet works in true partnership with clients to understand and share their business challenges, driving change through IT service innovation, via end-to-end program delivery or collaboration and blending with a clients’ team. Offering a synergistic range of services, the company provides IT service innovation and flexible consultancy to enable clients to deliver transformational change, as well as complementary recruitment services delivering in-house capability to fulfil clients’ needs for permanent staff. Delivered through a mix of internal delivery expertise and its Virtual Bench of over 1,400 trusted IT practitioners and partner ecosystem, the company provides its clients with access to an extensive and unrivalled network of skills and capabilities. Complementing this pool of expertise, the Company has also developed a portfolio of unique 90-day consultancy packages, on a fixed-term, fixed-price basis, to deliver successful outcomes via tailored end-to-end solutions and innovative methodologies, opening the door to further consultancy work once the initial outcomes are delivered. The company is fast growing and focuses on doing the right thing by innovating to deliver tangible outcomes, being accountable, transparent, explicit, ethical, and eco-friendly, working in partnership with its global client base to deliver, and win together.
Illuminet strive to balance the growth and success of their business with company’s goal to offset their carbon footprint, to prove that it’s possible to deliver excellence to the clients, while also being ethical and ecological.
Illuminet’s Treevolution Initiative, which includes litter pickup events, enabling Illuminet’s office providers to switch to green energy and partnering with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust in UK and National Forest Foundation in US to give out wildflower seed packets and to plant one tree per consultant per week, five trees per permanent position filled and ten trees per product delivery. Through Illuminet’s program, the company have funded the planting of over 9,000 trees in UK and USA combined.
Media Contact: Mehroz Ashraf
mehroz.ashraf@illuminetsolutions.com
www.illuminet.co
US Office 1013 Centre Road Suite 403-A Wilmington, Delaware 19805
UK Office Discovery Court Business Centre, 551-553 Wallisdown Road, Poole, Dorset, BH12 5AG
Mehroz Ashraf
Illuminet
+44 7904 423860
mehroz.ashraf@illuminetsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other