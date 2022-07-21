Long-term visions: Total Eren becomes H2Global's latest foundation member

Markus Exenberger, Managing Director H2Global David Corchia, Chief Executive Officer of Total Eren The large-scale green hydrogen project called “H2 Magallanes” totalling up to 10 GW of wind installed capacity to be located in the Magallanes region, Southern Chile

The H2Global Foundation, initiated to promote the market ramp-up of green hydrogen and its derivatives, continues to expand its scope of activities.

"The determined expansion of renewable energies is crucial for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives," as H2Global CEO Markus Exenberger states, explaining the foundation's approach.” — Markus Exenberger