Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 35% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the intelligent virtual assistant market size is expected to reach $32.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.23%. The increasing demand for self-service options is driving the intelligent virtual assistant market growth.

The intelligent virtual assistant market consists of sales of intelligent virtual assistants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled converse adjunct that generates individualized responses by combining analytics and cognitive computing grounded on individual client information, one’s exchange and position, using the commercial knowledgebase and mortal sapience. An intelligent virtual assistant is more advanced than a simple chatbot, which is automated but not powered by artificial intelligence.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Trends

According to the intelligent virtual assistant industry overview, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the intelligent virtual assistant market are focused on developing new technological solutions for intelligent virtual assistants such as user preferences and privacy features to strengthen their position in the market. These technologically advanced features in intelligent virtual assistants offer better accuracy and output, are easy to use, and protect the privacy of users. For instance, in June 2020, Google, Inc., a USA-based technology company announced additional features for its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant ‘Google Assistant’. The main new feature includes voice match which allows smart speakers to recognize the voice of a specific user and personalize responses. In addition, in April 2022, Skoda Auto AS, a Czech Republic-based company mainly operating in motor vehicle manufacturing announced the expansion of its conversational AI solution ‘Laura’ to cover new European regions. Laura is an intelligent chatbot offering customers valuable information and helping in the process of new ŠKODA vehicle selection. It will be deployed in the respective native language, allowing for deeper levels of engagement and communication with customers across Europe.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segments

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented:

By Product: IVA (Intelligent Virtual Assistant) Smart Speaker, Chatbots

By User Interface: Text-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, Automatic Speech Recognition

By End-User: Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, Others

By Geography: The global intelligent virtual assistant market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides intelligent virtual assistant market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global intelligent virtual assistant market, intelligent virtual assistant market share, intelligent virtual assistant market segments and geographies, intelligent virtual assistant market players, intelligent virtual assistant market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Baidu Inc, BlackBerry Ltd, Artificial Solutions, EGain Corporation, IPsoft Inc (Amelia), Avaamo, Alibaba Group, Xiaomi Inc and Oracle.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

