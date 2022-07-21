Gallium Nitride Market Worth US$ 320.4 Million by 2027 | Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Gallium Nitride Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gallium Nitride Market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.

Following the footsteps of aftermarket companies such as Anker, Belkin, AUKEY, and RAVpower, OEMs such as Samsung, Lenovo, and Oppo have started using gallium nitride for fast chargers’ mass production. Gallium nitride offers a thousand times more speed over silicon, giving the advantage of three times faster charging in weight and size, which is around half of the silicon-based chargers.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.

Gallium nitride is of immense significance in photovoltaic cells by enabling them to realize much higher power density than the silicon-based photovoltaic cell.

North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Gallium Nitride Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Gallium Nitride Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Gallium Nitride Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Gallium Nitride Market

