How to maintain a projector? Projector Maintenance Guide
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proper use of the projector
Start up
When the projector is being turned on, the indicator light blinks to indicate the start-up status. When the indicator light is no longer flashing, the next operation can be performed. Since the temperature will gradually rise after the machine is turned on, it is strictly forbidden to shake or move the projector while it is on, and do not force the power off to prevent the accessories from burning or blowing up.
During use
1.During use, if there is an accidental power failure but you still need to start the projector, wait for the projector to cool down for 5-10 minutes before starting it again.
2.Continuous use time should not be too long, generally controlled within 4 hours. If the temperature is too high in summer, use time should be shortened again.
3.After power on, be careful to keep switching the screen to protect the projector light source, otherwise it will make the internal DMD board locally overheat and cause permanent damage.
Shut down
Do not disconnect the power immediately after turning off the projector. Wait until the projector fan is no longer rotating, the blinking light is no longer blinking, and the machine is automatically shut down after heat dissipation is complete.
The top ten considerations in the use of projectors
1. try to use the projector's original cables and wires.
2. keep the projector away from water or wet places when using it.
3. pay attention to dust control, which can be taken after consulting a professional.
4. projectors need to be used away from heat sources.
5. pay attention to the nominal value of the power supply voltage, the machine's ground, and the power supply's polarity.
6. users should not repair and open the body by themselves, and try to use the original parts for internal cable parts replacement.
7. When the projector is not in use, the power must be cut off.
8. when the projector is in use, if abnormalities are found, unplug the power supply first.
9. Pay attention to cooling the projector after use.
10. Pay close attention to the movement of the machine, take it lightly, transport it with care to the packaging, and be shockproof to clean the dust filter at the air inlet at least once every six months.
Projector routine care and maintenance
Lens maintenance
There is often dust on the lens of the projector, in fact, that does not affect the projection quality. If it is really dirty, you can wipe it with lens paper or get a professional to clean it directly.
Proper Use
Turn off the power after the projector has finished cooling. If the power is turned on and off normally, the machine will last longer.
Heat dissipation check
When using the projector be sure to pay attention to whether its air inlet and outlet are kept open.
Filter Cleaning
In order to keep the projector in good working condition, please clean the filter regularly (the filter is usually at the air inlet). The frequency of cleaning depends on the environment, usually about once every six months if used in an office environment.
Connections
There are many interfaces provided by the projector, making it possible to have many different kinds of wiring. When connecting the signal cable, please make sure you take the right cable and plug the right hole to reduce the malfunction. When the remote control is finished using, it is better to take out the batteries to avoid running out of power the next time you use it.
Chelsea
Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other