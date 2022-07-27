Psychologist and Author Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio is doing a special on the vanguards of health and wellness and Dr. Susan Kavaler Adler certainly ranks among them. She is a Clinical Psychologist, Psychoanalyst, Training Analyst, Group Therapist, and expert on Dream Analysis, who understands that a complete self — one capable of effective internal and external communication -- is the essence of wellness. When people are healed and whole, they are able to communicate with and love other people, as well as able to use whatever their talents are to be creative.

Art is a topic dear to Kavaler-Adler, who was studying Renaissance Art abroad at 18 years old, when a chance encounter led her to begin studies in Psychology along with Literature. She is also a dancer, trained in Dance Therapy early in her career, and later trained as an Advanced Argentine Tango dancer, who published a book on Argentine Tango in New York City. The arts also figure into this analyst’s group work with writers, role-play in supervision, and meditative psychic visualization, leading to sharing, expressing and mourning. Psychobiography of writers, artists, and psychoanalytic theorists play a good part in her already published 6 books and more than 70 scholarly articles.

Susan Kavaler-Adler is surely a keen mind and was always an advanced thinker who completed her doctoral degree by age 24, and later won 16 awards for her writing, and an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Literature. Dr. Kavaler-Adler has now been in private practice for 46 years, and also has dedicated much of her professional life to working as a Training Psychoanalyst, a Senior Supervisor, and as a teacher of psychotherapists and psychoanalysts in training (or of those who are already in practice.) She even launched her own Institute dedicated to Object Relations clinical and developmental theory. The Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis is now 30 years old. Dr. Kavaler-Adler has written extensively on childhood trauma as it lives inside people today, and how it affects their daily lives and problems. She specializes in mourning losses, grief, creativity, overcoming self-sabotage, and overcoming blocks to creative self- expression. She cites healthy mourning as a means to move past trauma, difficulty, and big life changes. She also helps people understand their anger as it extends into rage, on both conscious and unconscious levels. Freeing up aggression and creativity opens up capacities for intimacy in personal relationships as well.

Dr. Kavaler-Adler has appeared in various media and is returning for another talk radio interview with Jim Masters. They will cover her work as a psychoanalytic psychotherapist, her hobbies, her chef husband, and her writing, which includes 3 new books of selected journal articles and papers due to be out soon. The Doctor has six published books, two of which are on well-known women writers and artists. She has six other forthcoming books, including one that continues her interest in women artists, related to Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland and Maria Callas. Her already published books, “The Compulsion to Create: Women Writers and Their Demon Lovers,” and “The Creative Mystique: From Red Shoes Frenzy to Love and Creativity,” have in-depth studies on the Bronte sisters, Emily Dickinson, Anne Sexton, Virginia Woolf, Camille Claudel, Diane Arbus, Katherine Mansfield, Sylvia Plath, and others. These articles discuss brilliant writers/performers who were traumatized, haunted by demon lovers, or were torn, and never truly healed, in contrast with those who could mourn and heal, such as Charlotte Bronte or ballerina Suzanne Farrell.

Susan Kavaler-Adler reminds people of the key to wellness. “Work at integrating parts of the self that have been either repressed or split off in dissociation from consciousness.” Some of the psychological roadblocks involve getting stuck in loss or disappointment, in merging with others, in repressing memories or emotions, or being stymied by shame, guilt, fears of envy; and in unconscious fear and terror that manifests as a belief in oneself as inadequate. Psychotherapeutic process involves facing and challenging one’s areas of shame, conflict, and guilt when daring to desire and yearn for personal fulfillment. It means getting underneath anxiety and depression to understand one’s fears, and one’s conflicts around expressing emotional needs that underlie such surface symptoms. These are all important to be a whole self, to be more productive, to win at life and love.”

