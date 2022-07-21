Mechanical Ventilator Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Mechanical ventilator market

Mechanical Ventilator Market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical ventilator is a machine that helps patients breathe when they are having surgery or cannot breathe on their own due to a critical illness. Patients are connected to the ventilator with a hollow tube (artificial airway) that goes in their mouth and down in their main airway or trachea. Mechanical ventilator market is majorly classified as intensive care and portable mechanical ventilator.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION (ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION)

CARL REINER GmbH

DRAEGERWERK AG & CO. KGaA

GETINGE AB (MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE)

HAMILTON MEDICAL AG

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS)

MEDTRONIC PLC.

MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

SMITHS GROUP PLC.

VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/453

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

On the contrary, the global mechanical ventilator market is currently witnessing surge in demand for ventilators across the world, owing to rise in number of cases of COVID-19. In this health condition, oxygen levels drop as the virus attacks lungs of patients, thus resulting in breathlessness.

Hence, the need for external support for breathing such as mechanical ventilator market is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the global market. Consequently, rise in number of COVID-19 patients have propelled market players to double the production of mechanical ventilators, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented into component, product type, mode, end user, age group, and region. By mode, the invasive ventilation segment occupied the largest share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the intensive care mechanical ventilators segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to increase in number of hospital admission of patients due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the transport/portable ventilators segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.64% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in demand for transport ventilators during emergencies and surge in adoption of easy-to-use portable mechanical ventilators for ease of aged patient population.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/453

The growth of the global mechanical ventilator market is driven by increase in incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and lung cancer as well as surge in geriatric population. In addition, rise in number of tobacco smokers leads to severe lung diseases, thus contributing toward the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report published in July 2021, tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year, and more than 7 million of those deaths are a result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to passive smoking. Furthermore, rise in per capital healthcare expenditure and increase in number of hospitals worldwide are expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period. However, high cost of mechanical ventilators and injuries associated with invasive ventilation restrict the market growth.

Depending on age group, in 2020, the adult population was the highest revenue generator, owing to rise in adult population who are highly susceptible to chronic respiratory diseases. However, the pediatric & neonatal segment is estimated to register fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of neonatal mortality and need for convenient ventilation facilities for newborn and premature babies.

North America accounted for a majority of the global mechanical ventilator market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players for manufacturing and development of mechanical ventilator, increase in number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and initiatives taken by government to increase mechanical ventilator production in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in healthcare facilities, high population, and government initiatives to provide healthcare services.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the intensive care mechanical ventilators segment was the highest contributor to the mechanical ventilator market in 2020.

• On the component, the device segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By mode, the invasive ventilation segment occupied the largest share in 2020.

• For age group, the adult population was the highest revenue generator in 2020

• Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment was the highest contributor to the mechanical ventilator market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Mechanical Ventilator Market

Japan Mechanical Ventilator Market

South Korea Mechanical Ventilator Market

Singapore Mechanical Ventilator Market

Australia Mechanical Ventilator Market

Europe Mechanical Ventilator Market

China Mechanical Ventilator Market

Indonesia Mechanical Ventilator Market

Taiwan Mechanical Ventilator Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

France Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market

Medical Goggles Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.