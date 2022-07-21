Electrophysiology (EP) Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

electrophysiology (EP) market

EP market was valued at $6.499 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.651 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrophysiology is defined as the branch of science that deals with the study of electrical pathway associated with heart nervous system. Electrophysiology devices are designed to measure electric current or voltage change on a wide range of scale from single ion channel protein to organs such as heart. The electrophysiology market procedure is used to analyze heart’s electrical system and to manage abnormal heart rhythms.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

CardioFocus, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic plc. (Zephyr Technology Corporation)

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

Siemens Healthineers AG

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/452

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the global electrophysiology market. Implementation of lockdown has delayed the ablation procedure; thereby, having a minimal negative impact on the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for advanced hospitals. Many hospitals across the globe, including cardiac centers were restructured to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This leads to cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures and the quality of care toward patients other than COVID-19 decreases. This has significantly contributed to decline of the global market.

Factors that drive growth of the global electrophysiology market include rise in demand for catheter ablation procedure, advancements in technology in the medical device sector, and surge in demand for early diagnosis. In addition, rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular arrhythmia contributes toward growth of the global market. According to the International Journal of Stroke, in 2020, it was analyzed that atrial fibrillation is the most frequent cardiac arrhythmia. Ablation is the most common procedure for treatment of atrial fibrillation, which is expected to increase the need for electrophysiology devices, thus driving growth of the market.

Furthermore, market players are focused on manufacturing of different electrophysiology devices such as ablation catheter, diagnostic catheter, and 3D mapping system. For instance, in January 2022, Abbott laboratory, a pharmaceutical company, announced clearance from the Food and Drug Administrative (FDA) for its EnSite X EP system with EnSite omnipolar technology (OT), in the U.S. and Europe. It is a cardiac mapping platform, designed to help doctors for treatment of cardiac arrhythmia. Moreover, increase in number of geriatric populations and rise in prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetics and hypertension, who are more prone to atrial fibrillation escalate the electrophysiology (EP) market growth. According to the Journal of J Arrhythm, in August 2021, it was reported that around 70% of population between the ages of 65 and 85 years were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/452

Rise in number of approvals for medical devices is the key factor that further boost growth of the electrophysiology market. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and private organizations to spread knowledge among physicians regarding electrophysiology devices and procedures propel growth of the market.

The global electrophysiology market is segmented into product, indication, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into EP ablation catheters, EP laboratory devices, EP diagnostic catheters, access devices, and others. The EP ablation catheters segment is further subcategorized into cryoablation EP catheters, radiofrequency ablation catheters, microwave ablation systems, laser ablation systems, and navigational advanced mapping accessories. The EP laboratory devices segment is further subcategorized into EP X-Ray systems, 3D mapping systems, EP recording systems, EP remote steering systems, and others.

Further, the EP diagnostic catheters segment is further subcategorized into conventional EP diagnostic catheters, advanced EP diagnostic catheters, and ultrasound EP diagnostic catheters. The EP ablation catheters segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to advancements in technology to manufacture innovative electrophysiology market ablation catheter and increase in number of ablation procedure.

Depending on indication, the electrophysiology market is divided into atrial fibrillation (AF), atrial flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW), atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), and others. The atrial fibrillation segment exhibited highest growth in 2020, and is expected to lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increase in geriatric population, and development of electrophysiology market diagnosis & ablation catheters by the medical device industry. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & cardiac centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Electrophysiology Market

Japan Electrophysiology Market

South Korea Electrophysiology Market

Singapore Electrophysiology Market

Australia Electrophysiology Market

Europe Electrophysiology Market

China Electrophysiology Market

Indonesia Electrophysiology Market

Taiwan Electrophysiology Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Blood Culture Test market

Medical Goggles Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned.