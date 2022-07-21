Cases and Covers Market Size Expected to Reach USD 42.47 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2%, in 2030

Reports And Data

Cases and Covers Market Size – USD 22.83 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Trends – Rising trends of fashionable and stylish cases and covers.

Increasing demand for smartphones are driving the market revenue growth.

The cases and covers market size was USD 22.83 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Stylish and fashionable cases and covers are generating a number of opportunities for the cases and covers market. A large number of the Gen Z population is following social media trends and is attracted to buying aesthetic cases and covers, which are consists of several design types such as quotes, floral, glittery, favorite personalities, selfies, and music preferences. These consumer trends are making opportunities for the cases and covers market, as well as several direct to consumer (DTC) brands, are raising funds to promote their products through social media and e-commerce platforms, which is expected to drive demand for cases and covers during the forecast period. Moreover, leading market leaders of smartphone companies such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oneplus are cross selling cases and covers with smartphones, which is further supporting demand for cases and covers. Additionally, digital wallet transactions are becoming mainstream for making seamless payments nowadays. Many companies are launching smart wallet mobile cases to facilitate frictionless payment at the point of sale (POS) terminals, Apple, which is an American multinational technology corporation, has launched MagSafe cases and covers to keep personal ID and credit cards close to hand. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) cases segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) is a flexible type of case and it has high strength properties such as durability, high elasticity, and shock absorbency. TPU cases are capable to protect devices, and they come in a wide variety of colors, designs, and sizes. A large number of smartphone users prefer to own TPU cases, which is driving revenue growth of the segment. Whereas, silicone cases have water resistant and shock absorbing resistant and hand grips are better as compared to other case types. Rugged cases are a promising segment in generating significant demand. Rugged cases are highly shock resistant and it is designed to deal with various conditions such as dirt, dust, and water. Large number of smartphones and tablet users own rugged cases for reliability and effectiveness in especially tough conditions and environments, and such factors are driving growth of the segment.

• The smartphone segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2021. A large number of smartphone user buys cases and covers to protect phones from potential scratches and smudges. Some premium range of smartphones come with glass back panel and material, which are more fragile than other types of smartphone devices’ back panel. Therefore, a large number of consumer prefers to use silicone, hybrid and rugged type of cases to protect phones from dents, bumps, drops, and other potential physical damages. According to research, around 1.43 billion smartphones were sold worldwide in 2021. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment. Moreover, the cases and covers market is generating significant revenue from tablet applications. Tablet users prefers to use flip covers for reading and working. Some tablet flip cases such as Apple’s own magic keyboard are launching with built-in keyboard compatibility. Additionally, the DSLR and action camera segment is a promising segment in generating significant demand. For instance, bikers and vloggers are highly adopting action cameras such as GoPro and DJI Osmo action camera, hence waterproof and mediamod cases are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2021. An increase in sales of smartphones, rising population, along with rapid investments in electronic goods production are contributing to revenue growth of the cases and covers market. India and China is one the major markets for the cases and covers market. According to a research, India will have 1 billion smartphone users by 2026. In the Asia Pacific region, a significant percentage of the Gen Z youth population uses electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. These factors are expected to ramp up sales of cases and covers in the region. Moreover, countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan have strong skilled labor force in manufacturing low-cost accessories, which are speeding up production output in the region. As well as, governments of these countries are promoting export oriented units by providing tax incentives, which is supporting revenue growth of the market in the region.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Spigen, Inc., Urban Armor Gear, LLC, Evutec Corp, Logitech International S.A., Krusell International, Otter Products LLC, Vinci Brands LLC., Belkin International, Inc., Case-Mate, PITAKA, and iPaky Inc.

• On 21 November 2021, South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung has collaborated with New York City-based luxury fashion brand Thom Browne for designing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device. The company has claimed the Galaxy Z Flip accessories are designed and influenced Thom Browne aesthetic edition and the product is perfect blend of art and technology.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the cases and covers market based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) cases

• Silicone cases

• Hybrid cases

• Rugged cases

• Clear cases

• Magnetic flip cover

• Leather cases

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Smartphones

• Tablet

• Laptops

• Digital single-lens reflex (DSLR)

• Action cameras

• Smartwatches

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online

• Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

