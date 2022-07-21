Morocco Records 1,209 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 21 - Morocco recorded 1,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 2,077 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,868,041 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,356,259, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,613,974 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 16,757 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,254,550, while recoveries increased to 1,226,673, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.8%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (290), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (203), Fez-Meknes (170), the Oriental (133), Marrakech-Safi (109), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (104), Souss-Massa (93), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (45), Draa-Tafilalet (27), Guelmim-Oued Noun (23), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (06) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (06).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,198, with five cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Marrakech-Safi (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

The number of active cases has reached 11,679, while 15 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 135.

MAP 20 July 2022