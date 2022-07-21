Upper House Speaker, Turkish Ambassador to Morocco Discuss Ways to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

MOROCCO, July 21 - Speaker of the House of Advisors (Upper House), Naama Mayara, and Turkish Ambassador to Morocco, Omer Faruk Dogan, discussed, Wednesday in Rabat, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, the two parties discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation to meet the expectations of the two friendly countries that share strong human and historical ties, a statement from the House of Advisors said.

The meeting was also an opportunity to stress the importance of capitalizing on the strategic position of the two countries for the benefit of their peoples and joint cooperation while capitalizing on their positions as bridges between the different regions of the world.

On this occasion, Mr. Mayara highlighted the bilateral relations and the shared values and interests uniting the two friendly peoples, stressing the quality of political relations, marked by Turkey's positive positions regarding the just causes of the Nation, including the issue of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The Upper House speaker also stressed the need for more efforts to develop economic relations and trade between the two countries, which concluded a free trade agreement, given their potential and promising capabilities.

Voicing the House of Advisors' readiness to take initiatives to boost bilateral economic relations, Mr. Mayar emphasized the prerogatives and diverse composition of the upper house and the role it can play in deepening the strategic partnership between Morocco and Turkey.

For his part, Mr. Dogan highlighted the quality of the historical Moroccan-Turkish relations, based on mutual esteem, stressing the need to develop bilateral relations following a multidimensional strategic vision between the two friendly peoples.

Stressing the economic complementarity between the two countries, the Turkish diplomat highlighted the current and possible Turkish investments in various productive sectors such as logistics, textiles and the automotive industry.

Mr. Dogan conveyed to the Upper House speaker the greetings of the President of the Turkish Parliament, inviting him to make a working visit to Turkey.

The diplomat also stressed the need to accelerate the establishment of a parliamentary friendship and cooperation group to actively support bilateral relations through the exchange of visits and experiences.

MAP 21 July 2022