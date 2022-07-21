UN Secretary-General Commends Fez Plan of Action for its Commitment to Promote Peace, Fundamental Rights of Peoples

MOROCCO, July 21 - The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has commended the Fez Plan of Action for its commitment to promoting peace, understanding, mutual respect and the fundamental rights of all peoples.

In a message, read on his behalf, Wednesday in Fez, at the opening of the high-level international symposium celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Fez Action Plan", Guterres highlighted the importance of this initiative which outlined the multiple ways in which religious leaders can contribute to peace and stability.

"I welcome this Plan for its commitment to promoting peace, understanding, mutual respect and the fundamental rights of all peoples, and for presenting the multiple ways through which religious leaders can contribute to achieving peace and stability," he said.

The UN official stressed the importance of "this spirit of compassion and cooperation" at a time when the world is "in turmoil".

For her part, Deputy Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to United Nations Secretary-General, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, noted the importance of this symposium and of the Fez Action Plan.

"We have traveled the world with this action plan. I traveled everywhere: Bangladesh, Central African Republic, Iraq, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany, and many other countries in the world to discuss this document and what we can do with it," she said.

Ms. Wairimu Nderitu commended Morocco's role in the adoption of the resolution proclaiming an International Day against hate speech which is June 18 of each year. "We are very grateful to the Kingdom of Morocco for all its initiatives," she said.

MAP 20 July 2022