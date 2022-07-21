Body Shapers Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.72 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% in 2030

Reports And Data

Body Shapers Market Size – USD 2.56 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Growing benefits in weight loss efforts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing use of body shapers in treatment and prevention of several physical disorders and increasing need for improving looks and appearance are the key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global body shapers market size was USD 2.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by growing benefits in weight loss efforts.

Body shapewear presses on the stomach and prevents overeating. As a result of the pressure on the stomach, the user becomes more aware of when their stomach is full, and it is difficult to eat large meals while wearing the shaper. The innovative fabrics in body shapers actually promote weight loss. The majority of lingerie designed to shape the body is made of lycra or silicone, which is warm and breathes well at the same time. Increasing use of body shaper belts for weight loss treatments is expected to boost demand for body shapers. The body shaper belts also help correct posture, flatten the abdomen and firm the tummy. Its inner layers increase body temperature and sweat while its outer layers provide body support while exercising. In addition, the majority of women have become slim and improved their appearance as a result of using body shapers along with regular exercise and eating regimens. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The bottom shapers segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to consumers' increasing desire for slimmer appearances as well as better posture. In addition, bottom shapers provide support for the body and prevent humpbacks, flattened bosoms, prolapsed bosoms, pail waists, flat hips, prominent appetites, and turnip legs. Shapewear also provides a slight lift with appropriate support for women with bladder prolapse.

• The tummy control segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to growing trend toward having a flat tummy. Tummy control shapers are excellent for enhancing cleavage, minimizing thighs, and hiding back fat. It pushes the fat inside and compresses the entire stomach area, enhancing body shape and confidence.

• The nylon segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The high elasticity and compressibility of nylon allow it to achieve good body-shaping effects. As a result, it helps tone up the body parts and take their shape. It recovers its shape back as soon as it is kept relaxed. This property prevents deformation at joints and curved parts, such as the waist and knees. The fabric is also lightweight, allowing the garment to remain light in weight. Therefore, it facilitates easier movement.

• The e-commerce segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to the need for a faster buying process and flexibility for customers. Online purchasing has increased significantly owing to availability of multiple vendors and sellers, which simplifies product comparison, price comparison, consumer reviews, delivery to doorsteps, and easy return policies.

• The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth rate of the market is attributed to increasing presence of major market players such as Apollo Global Management, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., and others, which are expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the region. Growing awareness of body fitness and wellbeing has led to adoption of body shapers after workouts that help to reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. According to data from 2019, 19.3% of the U.S. population was engaged in sports and exercise every day. Rapid growth of gyms and health clubs in countries such as the U.S. and Canada has also resulted in increasing demand for body shapers, which are primarily used for weight loss and body support. There are approximately 106,132 gyms in the U.S. in 2020, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Leonisa, Apollo Global Management, Inc., Blackstone, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., PUMA North America, Inc., Adidas AG, Rago Shapewear, and Miraclesuit

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global body shapers market based on type, control type, material type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Top Shapers

• Bottom Shapers

• Waist Shapers

• Shaping Bodysuits

• Others

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Firm Control

• Light Control

• Medium Control

• Tummy Control

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• E-commerce

• Retail Store

• Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

