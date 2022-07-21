Electric Dryers Market to Reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% During 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Dryers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global electric dryers market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

Electric dryers represent home appliances that are used for removing moisture from clothes, beddings, and other textile items. They comprise of a rotating drum as well as coiled wires to heat the air present inside the drum and an exhaust vent to pass out water in the form of steam. Electric dryers offer a faster drying cycle as compared to the traditional way of open drying of clothes. They are replacing gas dryers which emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Furthermore, electric dryers find extensive applications across the domestic sector, especially in urban areas.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Electric Dryers Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption in households, owing to the inflating per capita income levels of individuals, extended working hours, and altering lifestyles, is primarily driving the electric dryers market. Additionally, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies and non-governmental organizations to promote the utilization of energy-efficient appliances has enabled users to invest in energy star-certified electric dryers, thereby reducing their overall electricity consumption. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from air drying towards electric dryers that are less time-consuming and work irrespective of the weather conditions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, these dryers are commonly equipped with numerous features, including delicate cycle, steam refresh, sanitize cycle, moisture sensors, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of product variants with clothes-specific options that require various degrees of care is anticipated to fuel the electric dryers market over the forecasted period.

Electric Dryers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the electric dryers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Electrolux AB

• LG Electronics

• Arçelik

• Gorenje

• Haier Group Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Smeg Group S.p.A.

• GE

• Asko

• Crosslee

• Hoovers

• Kenmore Appliances

• Midea

• Miele

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Sears Holdings (Kenmore)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the electric dryers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Vented Dryer

• Ventless/Condenser Dryer

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores

• Company-Owned Stores

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Online

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

•Market Performance (2016-2021)

•Market Outlook (2022-2027)

•Market Trends

•Market Drivers and Success Factors

•Impact of COVID-19

•Value Chain Analysis

•Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

