Key Reasons to Attend Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference 2022

Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

SAE Media Group reports: SAE Media Group announces the reasons why delegates should attend the Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference in November.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference is set to return on the 16th and 17th November 2022, in London, UK.

In a series of expert-led briefings, Lead Sponsor MARSS and Sponsor Weibel Scientific, as well as senior international programme managers will give insight into what technologies nations are investing in, to protect from a widening array of missile and airborne threats.

The £100 early bird offer expires on 30th September 2022. Register at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr3.

SAE Media Group shares the key reasons to attend this year’s conference:

1. Hear national updates on air and missile defence capabilities

As inherent aerial and missile threats continue to escalate, hear how leading nations are strengthening their collective defence structures and modernising AMD capabilities through exclusive sessions from the USA, UK, Spain, Sweden, Poland, NATO, and many more.

2. Gain the latest technical updates from leading solution providers

Discover future trends and opportunities, as well as factors influencing the AMD market, by hearing first-hand from industry leaders shaping the air and missile defence landscape including MARSS, Lockheed Martin UK, Weibel Scientific, and more.

3. Focus on AMD systems architecture and technology

Hear from PEO Space and Missiles and NATO as they outline strategies for creating common architecture and interfaces to enable the integration of command, fire and sensor capabilities into a joint network for faster responses to air threats and more precise situational awareness.

4. Explore key topics in the industry

Learn about the trajectory of topics and developments in c-UAS, integrated systems, hypersonic missiles, GBAD, countering medium and long-range ballistic missile technologies, C-RAM, confronting ICBM threats, developing coherent international strategies, cross-forces interoperability across NATO, SHORAD, and many more.

5. Fantastic networking opportunity

The importance of allied cooperation is more prevalent than ever and interoperability between systems and national partners is crucial for any future planning. This conference will enable delegates to gain valuable contacts within the most cutting-edge programs in a growing and critical market.

The complimentary brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up can be downloaded at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr3.

Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference

16th-17th November 2022

The Hilton London Kensington Hotel, London, UK

Lead Sponsor: MARSS | Sponsored by: Weibel Scientific

Delegate Registration Information:

Contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0)20 7827 6054.

Become a Sponsor or Exhibitor:

Contact Justin Predescu at jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.

--- ENDS ---

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.