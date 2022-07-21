Global Immunity Boosting Food Market to Generate $46.9 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research_Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements in the manufacture of immunity boosting food, and rapidly growing elderly population drive the growth of the global immunity boosting food market. Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global immunity boosting food market generated $21.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Aniket Kadam, a Senior Research Analyst, Food & Beverage at Allied Market Research, stated, “The growing popularity of health supplements among consumers is propelling the immunity boosting food market. The participation of international bodies in immunity boosting food products R&D, health benefits of immunity boosting food, and rising consumer health consciousness are all expected to drive the growth of the immunity boosting food market.”

Download sample pages: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6950773319201615872

COVID-19 scenario:

· The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the immunity boosting food market.

· Immunity boosting food are widely used in a variety of products, including dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. This factor led to a high demand for immunity boosting food products in the market.

· Growing health concerns and increased consumer awareness have increased consumer demand for immunity boosting food, resulting in an increase in super food and probiotic products demand. In addition to available medical health supplements, consumers prefer immunity boosting food dietary supplements as they are plant-based.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global immunity boosting food market based on nature, product, end use, distribution channel and region.

Based on nature, it is categorized into organic and conventional. The conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. The specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Download brochure: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2270470479782836/

Leading players of the global immunity boosting food market analyzed in the research include Danone, Nestle, Cargill, ADM, Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, and Hines Nut Company.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.