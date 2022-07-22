Nancy Major of Major Medical Productions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During our lifetime most of us will be referred by our doctor to have an X-ray or MRI. These types of imaging tests provide an in-depth analysis of our skeletal structure to determine the severity of injury or disease. There is a common misconception that a Radiologist is the one who administers this test, when in fact it's actually performed by a Radiologist Technician. Most people aren't aware that a Radiologist is a highly trained and skilled doctor who's required to complete an average of 13 years of schooling to be licensed. They are responsible for performing the analysis of the diagrams and determining the best course of action for us in order to heal successfully.

Dr. Nancy Major is a board-certified Radiologist for over 20 years specializing in Musculoskeletal Radiology, an area focusing on joints, bones, the spine, and muscles. She is the author of A Practical Approach to Radiology and has co-authored 3 other books in her profession including her most successful boach which she co-Authored “Musculoskeletal MRI. Her passion for her field has also led her to become an expert witness as well as a consultant and guide for students who aspire to enter the medical field.

“A Radiologist spends many years studying and learning the appearance of disease so we can make a picture perfect diagnosis. Not all Xrays and imaging can indicate diseases so as a physician you need to know which study and diagnosis would be the most optimal for the patient."

As an authority in the field of Radiology, Dr. Major, who has examined thousands of images in her distinguished career it's paved the way for Dr. Major to become an expert witness in court. She has been deposed over a hundred times and testified for the defense and the plaintiff in dozens of cases related to X-Rays, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Radiologists.

"Being called as an expert witness has allowed me to be a become a better experienced Radiologist. I communicate my thoughts much more accurately which is a crucial gain from doing the work, it's helped me to expertly synthesize information.”

Dr. Major at her core, is a people person and likes to connect with her patients and students alike. While teaching at Duke University, where she was named Teacher of the Year, she had the opportunity to advise students by providing insight into the field of Radiology.

"Some people don't know what Radiologists even do so it's been a very rewarding experience influencing young students decide on a career path by exposing them to my field. I just love when students say they want to be a Radiologist after taking my class and having a better understanding of my profession."

As the pandemic has changed the world in a number of ways, Dr. Major remains positive. During the heart of the pandemic, she took time away to tend to her parents needs which allowed her to see how much she was able to adapt. She now views this time as an enlightenment period as she plays more of a mentor role, feeling it’s an opportunity for change as the pandemic has forced us to pivot from our normal way of life.

“We should be willing to accept things are changing, which is never bad because you learn more about yourself and your amazing capabilities.”

Dr. Major remains an accomplished Radiologist, author, professor, advisor, and expert witness with many innovative and upcoming plans on her agenda.. It was Radiology that she discovered later in life inspired all her numerous accomplishments.

“My primary objective and mission is to support as many individuals as I can become the best version of themselves and live their most joyful lives."

